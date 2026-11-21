Met Office warns southwest England of over 100mm around Dartmoor
Heads up if you're in southwest England: heavy rain is rolling in on Sunday, with the Met Office warning of more than 100mm expected around Dartmoor.
This could mean power cuts and tricky driving, especially for folks in Devon and Cornwall.
Flood alerts are already active across the area, so it's a good idea to stay updated.
Northern England cold alerts persist
While the southwest gets soaked, cold weather alerts are still on for north-west and north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber until Tuesday morning.
The Scottish Highlands just saw autumn's coldest night at -10.6 Celsius.
Met Office chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert suggests keeping an eye on forecasts, as flooding and travel issues could pop up fast, especially down south this weekend.