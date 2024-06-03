Next Article

Claudia Sheinbaum elected as Mexico's president

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:30 pm Jun 03, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In a historic moment for Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, has been elected as the country's first woman president. The announcement came after electoral authorities announced that Sheinbaum held an irreversible lead. "I will become the first woman president of Mexico," said Sheinbaum, adding, "We've all made it, with our heroines who gave us our homeland, with our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters."

Landslide win

Sheinbaum secures historic high in vote percentage

The National Electoral Institute's president said Sheinbaum secured between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote, a historic high in Mexico's democratic record for vote percentage. Her competitors, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, received between 26.6% and 28.6%, and between 9.9% and 10.8% of the vote respectively, marking a clear victory for Sheinbaum.

Political continuity

Sheinbaum's election reflects on Lopez Obrador's policies

Sheinbaum campaigned on continuing the political course set over the last six years by her political mentor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This election marked the first time in Mexico that the two main opponents were women. Despite facing a formidable challenge from Gálvez, Sheinbaum led the campaign from start to finish, reflecting a potential continuation of López Obrador's populist policies.

Public verdict

A referendum on Lopez Obrador's policies

The election was seen as a referendum on López Obrador's populist policies and his handling of cartel violence in Mexico. His Morena party currently holds a majority of seats in both houses of Congress and governorships across the country. However, despite her victory, Sheinbaum is unlikely to enjoy the kind of unquestioning devotion that López Obrador has enjoyed within their shared Morena party.

Election overview

Mexico's largest election marred by violence

Nearly 100 million people were registered to vote in this election, which also saw voters elect governors in nine of the country's 32 states, and candidates for both houses of Congress, thousands of mayorships and other local posts. Despite being marked as the biggest election the nation has seen, it was marred by violence. Sheinbaum's lead did not initially draw jubilant crowds at Mexico City's main colonial-era plaza, the Zocalo.