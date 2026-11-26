Michael Rubin tells Tarique Rahman to protect Sheikh Hasina
A former Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, has publicly told Tarique Rahman, an opposition leader in exile, to make sure Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stays safe when she returns home.
Rubin said at a New York seminar that Rahman's supporters would be held responsible if anything happens to Hasina, and he called on India and other diplomats to pass this message along.
Sheikh Hasina planning return despite conviction
Sheikh Hasina is planning to come back to Bangladesh on December 16.
But things are tense: she has been convicted in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 protests and faces a death sentence, and her party, the Awami League, faces significant political opposition from the BNP.
The country is already dealing with political unrest and the persecution of minorities, making her return even more complicated.