Millions of South Asian women unprotected by marital rape laws
A new study reveals that millions of women in South Asia, especially in India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, are left unprotected against marital rape due to outdated laws.
While more than 100 countries have criminalized marital rape, in South Asia, many marital rape laws still stem from British colonial rule.
The Maldives stands out as the only country in the region that treats marital rape like any other rape.
South Asia marital rape laws inconsistent
Marital rape laws across South Asia are inconsistent: Nepal and Bhutan have only light penalties, while Pakistan's courts still give husbands broad immunity despite legal changes.
Deep-rooted religious and cultural values and fears about false accusations against men also make it harder for survivors to seek justice.
Activists say there is an urgent need for stronger laws so women are not left vulnerable in their own homes.