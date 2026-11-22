Mississippi's Destiny Schliefert charged with 2nd-degree murder in son's death
A Mississippi mother, Destiny Schliefert, is facing second-degree murder charges after her three-year-old son died from cancer she allegedly refused to treat.
The boy, diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, died in July 2026, weighing just 10.89kg and showing visible tumors.
Destiny Schliefert feared child removal
Schliefert reportedly avoided hospitals because she worried social services might take her children away. She even searched for ways to help her son's weight online.
When questioned by investigators, she admitted that getting medical care might have changed things.
Schliefert and another caregiver, Debbie Sue Potter, now face multiple charges, including child abuse and endangering two other children in the home.