Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf withdraws, Iran delegation to attend BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Iran's top parliamentary leader, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, has dropped out of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi because of "unforeseen circumstances," according to the Iranian Embassy.
Still, an Iranian delegation will be there on October 26-27, aiming to keep up conversations and build ties with other BRICS countries.
BRICS forum focuses on governance reforms
The forum brings together leaders from BRICS nations and partners to talk about big-picture issues like global governance reform, digital transformation, and sustainable development, all under India's chairmanship this year.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says these topics are front and center, while Prime Minister Modi is expected to connect with international delegates.
The Iranian Embassy also thanked India for its hospitality and hopes for positive results from the meeting.