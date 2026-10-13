Mohammed bin Salman shifts between palaces after Houthi airport strike
World
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is switching between secure palaces after a deadly Houthi missile attack hit King Khalid International Airport.
The weekend strike killed at least 13 people and injured at least 300, the worst attack in Saudi Arabia in 10 years.
As a result, the airport is still closed.
Attack linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels
This attack is part of a long-running conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which got even more intense after this year's ceasefire collapsed in July.
An Egyptian flight attendant was among those lost in the recent violence.
In response, Saudi leaders say there will be an "equally serious" response, while diplomatic talks with Iran took place on Sunday.