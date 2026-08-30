'If any Hindu thinks there should...': Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes oneness
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Hinduism stands for the oneness of humanity. He was speaking at the One World One Humanity event in New York, United States. During his address, Bhagwat said, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in India, then he's not a Hindu." He emphasized that while different religions may take different routes, humanity and truth are one.
Unity message
Need to protect diversity while emphasizing unity
Bhagwat stressed the need to protect diversity while emphasizing unity.
"Diversity has to be protected as it is the rule of nature and 'Unity is universal truth,'" he said.
He added that though truth is one, it can be described differently based on human perception.
The event was organized by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) and was called a "landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering."
Global outreach
Bhagwat's US visit part of RSS's global outreach program
Bhagwat's visit to the US is part of RSS's centenary-year global outreach program. The program also includes visits to Canada and the United Kingdom.
During his stay in America, Bhagwat has met members of the Indian diaspora and Indian-American business leaders.
He also visited Bhakti Centre and ISKCON temple in New York, where he took part in a food distribution drive for homeless people.
Public outreach
Madison Square Garden event in 'spirit of open dialogue'
Ahead of his Madison Square Garden address, images of Bhagwat were displayed on billboards in New York's Times Square with the words "Resolve, Harmony and Dialogue."
The RSS had earlier said that the Madison Square Garden event was being organized in the spirit of open dialogue and invited "anyone interested" to learn more about the organization.