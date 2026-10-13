More than 160,000 march across France over school staffing, conditions
World
France just saw more than 160,000 schoolchildren, students, and trade unionists marching in cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille for a third straight week.
They are calling out big problems in schools: not enough teachers, crowded classrooms, and run-down buildings.
French protests widen beyond education
Even with extra substitute teachers brought in, some lycees have switched wholly or partly to online learning.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the protests this week, showing how these rallies are drawing wider attention.
With more demonstrations coming up (and people angry at rising fuel and energy prices as well as the cost of living), it is clear that frustration is spreading beyond just education.