Gofman says Iran is close to developing capabilities and believes delaying an attack could allow Iran to develop capabilities that would become harder to destroy, particularly in connection with its alleged chemical weapons program.

But not everyone agrees. Military chief Eyal Zamir prefers waiting and acting with US approval, while Defense Minister Israel Katz also says the US should be involved.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot suggests focusing on Iran's uranium stockpile instead of rushing into conflict, showing just how divided opinions are at the top.