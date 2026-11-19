Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home torched amid protests in Bangladesh: Reports
What's the story
The ancestral home of former Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus was torched in Chattogram on Thursday. The incident came as the banned Awami League called for a "lockdown" on Thursday. The unrest has left at least four people dead and several others injured due to crude bomb explosions and clashes across the country.
Arrests and allegations
565 arrested in Dhaka ahead of protests
In a 24-hour crackdown ahead of the protests, police in Dhaka arrested 565 people, including former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, BDnews24 reported.
Violence over the past two days affected 28 of Bangladesh's 64 administrative districts, with dozens of crude bombs detonated and several vehicles set ablaze.
According to Dhaka Tribune, miscreants also poured petrol and set fire to two Grameen Bank branch offices in separate incidents in Tangail early Wednesday.
Unrest spreads
2 local leaders of BNP were killed
Grameen Bank Media Coordinator Sohel Rana told The Business Standard on Wednesday that altogether 16 branches had been attacked by miscreants over the past two days.
In western Narail district, two local leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were killed during clashes with Awami League activists.
The unrest also saw rival activists attacking homes of Awami League leaders in Dhaka and torching BNP offices across different regions.
Official response
Unrest comes after year mark of Hasina's death sentence
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has promised to identify those responsible for the violence using audio and video evidence.
The Awami League's lockdown coincides with the first anniversary of a tribunal verdict sentencing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity.
Hasina has been living in India since August 2024 after her government was overthrown during a student-led protest called the July Uprising.