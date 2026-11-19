In a 24-hour crackdown ahead of the protests, police in Dhaka arrested 565 people, including former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, BDnews24 reported.

Violence over the past two days affected 28 of Bangladesh's 64 administrative districts, with dozens of crude bombs detonated and several vehicles set ablaze.

According to Dhaka Tribune, miscreants also poured petrol and set fire to two Grameen Bank branch offices in separate incidents in Tangail early Wednesday.