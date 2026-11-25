Muhammad Zeeshan Ali 1st Pakistani astronaut enters China's Tiangong station
Big moment for Pakistan: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali just became the country's first astronaut, and the first foreign astronaut ever to step inside China's Tiangong space station.
He arrived with two Chinese astronauts on the Shenzhou-24 mission and will serve as a payload specialist.
Mission highlights Pakistan China 75 years
This mission isn't just about space: it highlights 75 years of strong ties between Pakistan and China.
Both presidents exchanged warm words, with Xi Jinping calling it a "strategic cooperative" partnership and Zardari expressing appreciation for selecting Pakistan as the first foreign partner in China's human spaceflight program.
It's all about teamwork and pushing boundaries together.