Summarize Simplifying... In short Mysterious black balls that washed up on Sydney's beaches have been identified as 'fatbergs', foul-smelling congealed masses often found in sewage systems.

Initially suspected to be oil spill remnants, these fatbergs, whose exact origin remains unknown, led to beach closures and clean-up operations.

Composed of everything from fecal matter to drugs, they pose potential health risks and are a significant environmental concern. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The balls were initially thought to be tar

Mysterious black balls on Sydney beach identified as foul-smelling 'fatbergs'

By Chanshimla Varah 02:40 pm Nov 08, 202402:40 pm

What's the story In October, thousands of mysterious black balls washed up on several Sydney beaches, initially thought to be tar. However, scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have now identified them as mini "fatbergs." The fatbergs were made up of human feces, methamphetamine, human hair, fatty acids and food waste. After being discovered at seven beaches including Bondi Beach, the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority (EPA) warned residents on October 17 to avoid contact with the foul-smelling spheres.

Pollution concerns

'Fatbergs' highlight pollution issues along Sydney's coastline

The first hypothesis was that these balls were a result of an oil spill. However, further testing showed a more complex and disgusting composition. Associate Professor Jon Beves said the smell was "worse than anything you've ever smelt." UNSW professor William Alexander Donald also said he wouldn't swim near them due to their foul smell and potentially harmful components.

Fatberg explanation

What are 'fatbergs' and why are they a concern?

Fatbergs are congealed masses that can form in sewage systems, often leading to major blockages. In 2021, a gigantic 330-ton fatberg blocked a sewer in Birmingham, UK for weeks. The Sydney fatbergs had everything from fecal matter to medication and recreational drugs. However, the exact origin of these fatbergs remains unknown with authorities considering causes like shipping spills or wastewater outflows. Due to their complex composition and time spent in water, testing has not yet confirmed their source.

Clean-up operations

Beach closures and clean-up efforts underway in Sydney

The sighting of these black spheres led to closures and clean-up operations at seven beaches last month. Workers in protective suits were spotted carrying out a clean-up operation to remove the mysterious black balls that washed ashore on Coogee Beach in Sydney. The EPA indicated the balls probably came from "a source that releases mixed waste."