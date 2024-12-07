Summarize Simplifying... In short A mysterious disease, exhibiting flu-like symptoms, has claimed 79 lives in Congo, predominantly affecting young people and children.

In response, Japan and Hong Kong have heightened their vigilance, with increased airport inspections and travel advisories.

Health authorities are on high alert, urging hygiene practices, while international aid, including the WHO and US CDC, are assisting local teams to identify the disease.

The outbreak began in late October

Mysterious disease kills 79 Congolese; Japan, Hong Kong increase vigilance

By Snehil Singh 07:30 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story A mysterious illness, now dubbed "Disease X," has emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), sending alarm bells ringing among global health authorities. The outbreak, which began in late October, has mostly affected the remote Kwango Province in the country's southwest. Between 79 and 143 people have reportedly died from this disease, with hundreds more infected.

Disease profile

Disease X symptoms and affected demographics

Disease X presents with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, and anemia. Most of the deaths have been reported among young people aged 15-18. As a precaution, Japan and Hong Kong have increased vigilance. Late Thursday, Hong Kong said that airport inspections for passengers traveling from Johannesburg and Addis Ababa would be increased. Meanwhile, Japan recommended its residents avoid needless travel to the affected areas.

Official action

Health officials' response and public concerns

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Jean Kaseya revealed that nearly 200 of the 376 affected are under five years old. Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba has assured that authorities are on "maximum alert" and urged citizens to practice hygiene measures such as handwashing and avoiding mass gatherings. Meanwhile, local residents have expressed concern over inadequate healthcare resources.

Aid response

International aid and local challenges amid outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched a team to collect samples for lab investigations, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering technical assistance to local response teams. To identify the sickness, local health professionals will first screen for common ailments before testing for less common pathogens, Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford Medicine, said. If they come back negative, investigators may genetically sequence tissue, blood, mucus, or bone marrow from affected individuals.