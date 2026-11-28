Narendra Modi to visit Canada December 11-12 for security ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Canada on December 11-12, aiming to boost security ties between the two countries.
The trip will focus on teaming up against terrorism, drug trafficking, and Sikh radicalism, with top security advisers from both sides meeting for high-level talks.
India Canada discuss security information agreement
A big topic will be a new General Security Information Agreement, meant to tackle cross-border threats and open doors for more civil nuclear cooperation using Canada's CANDU reactor technology (which India already uses).
The visit follows recent meetings where officials discussed working more closely on cyber and economic security, showing both countries want a stronger partnership in today's world.