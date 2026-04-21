Watch: Retired astronaut Sunita Williams runs Boston Marathon 2026

Williams's association with the Boston Marathon started when she was just 17. She had run the race unofficially, in high-top sneakers. Around mile 17, she thought about quitting after meeting her mother near Newton-Wellesley Hospital but decided to push through and finished barefoot. This moment became a part of her personal legend. In 2007, Williams ran the Boston Marathon from space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) , becoming the first person ever to do so.

Missions

Stellar career and return to course

Williams has had a stellar career as a NASA astronaut, with three spaceflights and over 62 hours of spacewalks under her belt, the most by any woman. On Monday, she returned to the Boston course for the first time in over four decades, this time wearing running shoes throughout. She was among other notable participants like former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara who finished at an impressive 3:18:00 and Chelsea Clinton who finished at 3:40:52.