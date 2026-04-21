Watch: Retired astronaut Sunita Williams runs Boston Marathon 2026
What's the story
Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has completed the Boston Marathon 2026, 43 years after her first run. The 60-year-old accomplished the marathon in a time of five hours, 52 minutes and 49 seconds. She was honored with the prestigious Patriots' Award for her resilience and service during her space missions. The award is given annually by the Boston Athletic Association to individuals who embody these qualities.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the video
Astronaut Suni Williams, a Massachusetts native who was stuck aboard the International Space Station for months after trouble with an experimental spacecraft, crosses the finish line of the @bostonmarathon #boston #bostonmarathon #suniwilliams pic.twitter.com/yW69CEjpep— WCVB Chronicle (@Chronicle5) April 20, 2026
Marathon history
Historic run in 2007
Williams's association with the Boston Marathon started when she was just 17. She had run the race unofficially, in high-top sneakers. Around mile 17, she thought about quitting after meeting her mother near Newton-Wellesley Hospital but decided to push through and finished barefoot. This moment became a part of her personal legend. In 2007, Williams ran the Boston Marathon from space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first person ever to do so.
Missions
Stellar career and return to course
Williams has had a stellar career as a NASA astronaut, with three spaceflights and over 62 hours of spacewalks under her belt, the most by any woman. On Monday, she returned to the Boston course for the first time in over four decades, this time wearing running shoes throughout. She was among other notable participants like former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara who finished at an impressive 3:18:00 and Chelsea Clinton who finished at 3:40:52.