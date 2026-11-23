NATO holds emergency meeting after munitions crossed into Polish airspace
NATO is holding an emergency meeting in Brussels on November 23 after suspected Russian missiles and a drone crossed into Polish airspace during a big attack on Ukraine.
Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, described the incident as a deliberate Russian provocation, and now everyone's watching to see how NATO will respond.
The main goal? Find ways to boost security along Poland's eastern border.
Poland pushes NATO for air defenses
After the incident, where one of the munitions came down just 35km from the location of international military exercises involving the Coalition of the Willing, Poland's defense minister has been talking with NATO partners about ramping up air defenses.
This all happens as global leaders like Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin are already in diplomatic engagements, making things feel even more high-stakes.
At the meeting, Poland plans to push for stronger protection along Poland's eastern border.