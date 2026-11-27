NATO jets and a drone responded to Latvian airspace intrusion
On Thursday night, NATO fighter jets and a drone quickly responded when a drone crossed into Latvian airspace near the Russian border.
The Latvian army confirmed the brief intrusion but didn't say where the drone came from.
This was all part of NATO's ongoing mission to keep Baltic skies secure, with Latvia's armed forces jumping in to help.
NATO jets shot down 2 drones
This isn't the first time: NATO jets have already shot down two drones over Latvia this year.
These incidents reflect growing tensions in the region since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and show just how seriously Baltic countries are taking airspace security these days.