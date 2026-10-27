Nature health study links Europe's heatwave to 50,391 deaths
World
Europe's summer heat wave was more than just uncomfortable: it led to an estimated 50,391 deaths, according to a new Nature Health study.
Researchers looked at data from 854 European cities and found this year's toll was even higher than the infamous heatwaves of 2022 and 2003.
Study links 2 thirds to warming
The study says about two-thirds of these deaths were linked to human-caused warming driven primarily by fossil fuels.
Western Europe saw its hottest summer on record from June to August.
People aged 85 and older had the highest mortality rate, with about 22,500 deaths, highlighting how climate change is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest.