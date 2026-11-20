NCSC-coordinated sweep secures tens of thousands of UK fridges, freezers
Tens of thousands of fridges and freezers across the UK were protected from hackers in a big cybersecurity sweep.
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) helped coordinate the response after ethical hackers at Omega Systems found a major flaw, with vulnerable devices taken offline by the affected companies before any damage could happen.
UK response kept food supplies safe
This all kicked off after cyberattacks in Europe led to spoiled food and chaos.
When similar risks popped up in the UK IT teams scrambled to take systems offline and start manually checking temperatures.
Thanks to this fast response, food supplies stayed safe, businesses avoided losses, and everyone got a reminder that even our kitchen appliances need digital protection now.