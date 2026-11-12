NEADA warns New York area heating oil may rise 70.2%

States like Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, where lots of older homes rely on heating oil, will be hit hardest.

Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, points out that these rising costs come as many families are already stretched thin by food, rent, and record-high debt.

He warns that more households might fall into financial trouble if bills keep climbing: "Families are already struggling with rising costs for food, housing and other necessities. Adding hundreds or even thousands of dollars to their winter heating bills will push many of them further into debt."