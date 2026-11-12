NEADA warns New York area heating oil may rise 70.2%
Get ready for pricier heating bills this winter.
NEADA says homes in New York and nearby states using heating oil could see costs jump up to 70.2%, with the national average hitting $1,002, a 7.1% increase from last winter (2025-2026).
This spike is tied to supply shortages and refiners having to pick between making jet fuel or heating oil.
Mark Wolfe warns households risk debt
States like Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, where lots of older homes rely on heating oil, will be hit hardest.
Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, points out that these rising costs come as many families are already stretched thin by food, rent, and record-high debt.
He warns that more households might fall into financial trouble if bills keep climbing: "Families are already struggling with rising costs for food, housing and other necessities. Adding hundreds or even thousands of dollars to their winter heating bills will push many of them further into debt."