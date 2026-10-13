Nearly $10 million in taxpayer funds used for pro-Trump ads
Turns out, almost $10 million in taxpayer money went toward pro-Trump ads, even after Trump said he had decided to "pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc. "
The spending continued despite a federal judge ordering the government to stop.
The White House says these are just public service announcements, not campaign ads, since Trump isn't officially running right now.
Watchdog sued over government-funded ads
A watchdog group sued, arguing the ads broke rules against government-funded propaganda.
Although a judge tried to pause them, some still aired briefly.
Most Americans aren't happy about their tax dollars being used this way, 86% disapprove, including 80% of Republicans (Reuters/Ipsos).
After all the criticism and legal trouble, the White House now says future ads will be paid for by outside groups instead of taxpayers.