Nepal PM Balendra Shah to make 1st bilateral India visit
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is heading to India for his first bilateral visit on November 22, 2026.
While he is set to meet Indian leaders, the opposition Nepali Congress is reminding him to put Nepal's interests first and protect the country's sovereignty as talks focus on building stronger ties.
Nepali Congress raises multiple bilateral concerns
After talking with experts, the Nepali Congress highlighted some key issues they want addressed: climate change, trade, tourism, energy, better air links, and border management.
They are also pushing for support for Nepali workers in India and people living near the border.
Both sides are being urged to stick to past promises and work through any lingering problems for a healthier partnership.
Balendra Shah to meet S. Jaishankar
During Shah's visit, he will also meet India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, another chance for both countries to strengthen their relationship and tackle any unresolved issues together.