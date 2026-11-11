Netanyahu denies delaying Gaza winter supplies, says Hamas misused aid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says claims that his government is delaying the entry of winter supplies into Gaza aren't true.
This comes after the U.S.-created Board of Peace blamed Israel for worsening conditions as heavy rains hit the region.
Netanyahu, on the other hand, accused Hamas of taking and misusing some of the aid meant for civilians.
Gaza shelters damaged, 4 killed
Severe rains have damaged shelters in Gaza, leading to four deaths, including three children, and making a tough situation even worse.
British foreign secretary Ed Miliband called out what he described as "arbitrary restrictions" on getting help into Gaza, while US Sen. Brian Schatz, the top Democrat on the Senate's foreign spending subcommittee, pushed for urgent delivery of winter supplies so people can get basic things like food and medicine.