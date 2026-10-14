New York aims to phase out Central Park carriage rides

The push comes after safety worries, especially following the tragic death of an Indian tourist, and most New Yorkers seem on board: a recent poll shows 68% support the ban.

The proposed law would also prohibit owners from selling or transferring licensed horses to other carriage businesses or for slaughter and sets penalties of $10,000 for anyone caught running a horse-drawn carriage after the ban.

As Mayor Mamdani put it, "The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected, and the horses are safe."

With strong backing from council members, the ban looks likely to pass.