New Zealand: Ax-wielding man attacks, wounds 4 at Chinese restaurants

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 20, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

A man wielding an ax entered three neighboring Chinese restaurants and randomly attacked customers, wounding four people in New Zealand

A man wielding an ax entered three neighboring Chinese restaurants and randomly attacked customers, wounding four people in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, on Monday night (local time). The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. One of the victims was discharged while the other three were stable, reports said on Tuesday.

Accused chased victims, then entered another restaurant

The restaurants targeted were Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen, and Maya Hotpot. An eyewitness said he was at a restaurant when the accused entered and started attacking his friend, leaving him seriously injured. The attacker also tried aiming for the eyewitness's head, but he blocked the ax with his hand. The attacker then chased them out and walked into another neighboring restaurant.

Motive behind attack not known

Another witness, who was eating at Maya Hotpot, said the accused came at her friend. All the others at the restaurant stood up while someone shouted, "What are you going to do? Why are you doing it?" But the accused went ahead to attack the friend of the witness. The accused is believed to have acted alone. The motive behind the attack isn't known.

Accused a Chinese national

The accused, a Chinese national, was presented in court on Tuesday with help from a Chinese-language interpreter. The police said further charges are expected, but there was no evidence of the attack being racially motivated. Notably, the street houses a range of low-cost Chinese restaurants.

