New Zealand ends 2 residency pathways from May 30, 2027
Big update if you're eyeing New Zealand: from May 30, 2027, two older investment and business-based pathways to permanent residency (investing NZ$1 million for two years or running a business in New Zealand for at least a year) are getting shut down.
If you're already planning to apply, there's a six-month window left to meet the requirements and get your application in.
Second/Subsequent resident visa eligibility through 5/30/2027
You may be eligible for a Second or Subsequent Resident Visa if you completed the qualifying period by May 30, 2027 — and you made the eligible investment by November 30, 2026 (and meet all other requirements).
The government says this move is about making immigration better fit New Zealand's economic goals and supporting economic growth.
Other paths to permanent residency will stay open for now.