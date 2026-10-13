Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores charged with torturing 9 people
World
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are facing serious charges for allegedly torturing nine people, including three Americans.
Reports say one victim suffered months of beatings and electric shocks.
Maduro denies the accusations and says he'll fight them in court.
June trial could bring life sentences
Their trial is set for June, where they could get life in prison if convicted. Flores also faces older narco-terrorism charges.
She was seeking to be released from jail for health reasons but was denied because of strong evidence and concerns she might flee.
This case marks a big moment in their ongoing legal battles.