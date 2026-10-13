Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus confronted by Bangladeshi expatriates at JFK
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was met with angry protests from Bangladeshi expatriates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
As he was wheeled through the terminal, some called him a "terrorist" and questioned why he was in the US.
This is Yunus's first trip abroad since stepping down as chief adviser, following rising criticism and calls to investigate his actions with the Grameen Group.
Yunus's interim government angers expatriates
Some Bangladeshis abroad remain frustrated over Yunus's time leading the interim government during political unrest in 2024.
His administration faced backlash for political violence, alleged targeting of Awami League members and affiliates, and human rights concerns like arbitrary arrests.
Tensions also grew after his March 2025 remarks in China about India's northeastern states, leaving a lot of lingering resentment among expatriates.