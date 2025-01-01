Summarize Simplifying... In short Norovirus, a highly contagious virus causing vomiting and diarrhea, spreads mainly through contaminated food, water, and surfaces.

Norovirus cases in US: How it spreads; precautions to take

By Snehil Singh 01:48 pm Jan 01, 202501:48 pm

What's the story The United States is experiencing a spike in norovirus cases, commonly known as the "winter vomiting bug." More than 90 cases were reported in the first week of December alone. A major outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada, served at a Los Angeles restaurant event. The incident resulted in at least 80 illnesses and prompted an oyster recall across 14 US states.

Virus spread

Understanding norovirus and its transmission

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. The main mode of transmission is the oral-fecal route. It can infect people of all ages and is known to cause sudden vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks are especially common in closed environments like cruise ships, nursing homes, and dormitories as transmission is easy in such settings.

Health impact

Norovirus's global impact and symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) links norovirus to intestinal inflammation and malnutrition. It is estimated to cause some 685 million cases globally every year, including 200 million among children under five. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) blames norovirus for 58% of foodborne illnesses. Symptoms usually appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure, including vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headaches, and body aches.

Prevention

Preventive measures and treatment for norovirus

The illness typically lasts one to three days but may cause dehydration if severe. Preventive measures include washing hands thoroughly with soap after using the bathroom or changing diapers. Surfaces should be disinfected with hypochlorite solutions during outbreaks. Infected persons should refrain from preparing food for others while symptomatic and two days after symptoms stop. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for norovirus, but staying hydrated is essential.

Hygiene practices

Norovirus's severity and the importance of hygiene

The CDC states norovirus causes some 900 deaths and 109,000 hospitalizations each year in the US. Vulnerable groups include young children, older adults aged over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Proper hygiene practices are crucial to prevent spread. Hand sanitizers are less effective against norovirus, hence, handwashing is the best defense. Disinfecting high-touch surfaces can also curb transmission in communal settings such as schools and nursing homes.