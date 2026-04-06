North Korea's new carbon fiber ICBMs can carry multiple warheads

North Korea is working on a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that will be made with carbon fiber. The development was revealed by South Korean lawmakers after a briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The new missile, which is still under development, is expected to have an extended range and the capacity to carry heavier and possibly multiple warheads.

Continued defiance North Korea's missile tests North Korea has carried out all its long-range missile tests at a lofted trajectory, landing them in the ocean off its east coast or east of Japan. This method allows them to test the missiles without flying them for their full intended range. The country has been violating a United Nations Security Council ban on missile and nuclear tests, continuing to develop more powerful and advanced missiles.

Engine upgrade New solid-fuel rocket engine The new solid-fuel rocket engine tested by North Korea is believed to be more powerful than the previous model tested in 2024. This earlier model was already assessed as capable of hitting anywhere in mainland United States. The airframe of this missile was shown on North Korean media during the recent engine test, which was built with carbon fiber for its lightweight yet strong properties.

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