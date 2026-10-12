October 10 Georgia trooper chase ends in 10 vehicle crash
A high-speed police chase on October 10 in Georgia ended in a tragic 10-vehicle crash.
It started when a Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to pull over Cameron Kemp, who was speeding at 177km/h on I-20.
Kemp lost control near Wesley Chapel Road, causing a massive collision.
Infant Kalayia Tolbert killed in crash
Several people were hurt, including three infants. Sadly, seven-month-old Kalayia Tolbert did not survive despite first responders' efforts.
Kemp also died; he was driving with a suspended license and had outstanding warrants.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will investigate the crash, officials said, and have shared their condolences with the families affected, saying this is a reminder of why cracking down on reckless driving matters so much.