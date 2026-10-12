October 10 Georgia trooper chase ends in 10 vehicle crash

Several people were hurt, including three infants. Sadly, seven-month-old Kalayia Tolbert did not survive despite first responders' efforts.

Kemp also died; he was driving with a suspended license and had outstanding warrants.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will investigate the crash, officials said, and have shared their condolences with the families affected, saying this is a reminder of why cracking down on reckless driving matters so much.