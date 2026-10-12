Officials evacuate 70 at Moab 240 after tropical storm Rachel
World
About 70 runners got stranded during the Moab 240 ultramarathon in Utah on Sunday when flooding from Tropical Storm Rachel hit the area.
Thanks to quick action by local sheriffs and race organizers, everyone was safely evacuated and brought back to race headquarters or in a vehicle on the way back.
Dangerous conditions cancel Utah's Moab 240
The Moab 240 had to be canceled because of dangerous conditions: think fallen trees, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and even damaged aid stations.
The storm's impact didn't stop there: much of Utah stayed under flood watches on Monday as Rachel's effects lingered, making safety a top priority for everyone in the region.