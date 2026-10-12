Oil tops $105 after Saudi airport attack, strikes on Ukraine
World
Oil prices shot past $105 a barrel this week after a deadly attack on a Saudi airport and new strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.
Even though US President Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop targeting each other's energy facilities over the weekend, Ukraine says Russia is still targeting key infrastructure, keeping global markets on edge.
Gas above $4 diesel over $6
With Brent crude now at $106.73 and WTI at $93.73 per barrel, gas is staying stubbornly above $4 per gallon and diesel over $6, despite Trump's executive order to allow a more widespread use of tax-exempt diesel and his securing a diesel release agreement with Europe.