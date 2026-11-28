Oregon teen admitted to plotting mass elementary school shooting
A 17-year-old from Oregon admitted in court to plotting a mass shooting at a Willamette Valley elementary school, according to the Benton County District Attorney's Office.
His name is not being shared because he is underage.
Benton County Deputy District Attorney Steaphan Clement called the potential consequences of this conspiracy unimaginable and credited the individual who first reported their concerns and law enforcement for stopping it before anyone got hurt.
Teen ordered to Oregon Youth Authority
The plan came to light in May 2026 when a family member of the teen's accomplice tipped off police, leading to the arrest of the co-conspirator and identifying the 17-year-old in the Benton County case.
The judge has now sent the 17-year-old to Oregon Youth Authority custody until he turns 25, focusing on giving him help rather than just punishment.
This case comes just weeks after another tragic school shooting in Bend, highlighting how important it is for communities to speak up and look out for each other.