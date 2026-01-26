Hospitalized protesters were shot in head, doctors tell Iranian outlet
What's the story
More than 36,500 Iranians were killed by security forces during the January 8-9 crackdown on nationwide protests, according to documents reviewed by Iran International's Editorial Board. The new information sheds light on the scale of what is now considered the largest and bloodiest civilian massacre in history over a two-day period. The death toll was confirmed by the media outlet after examining classified documents, field reports, and testimonies from medical staff and witnesses.
Unlawful executions
Extrajudicial killings and 'finishing shots' reported
The report also mentions extrajudicial killings of detainees in Tehran and other cities. Graphic images from morgues show that some victims were shot in the head while receiving medical treatment, indicating a deliberate act of violence by security forces. Medical professionals have also testified about "finishing shots" fired at injured patients, further corroborating claims of extrajudicial killings during the crackdown.
Discrepancies
Conflicting death tolls and reports of mass detentions
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization reported at least 12,000 deaths in a report submitted to the Supreme National Security Council on January 11. However, other state institutions have reported different figures due to deliberate concealment and pressure on families. Reports also indicate that security forces detained individuals at home and informed their families later about their deaths.
Additional reports
Reports of 'bullet fees' and non-local forces
Families were reportedly forced to pay "bullet fees" to receive their loved ones' bodies, with some victims being falsely identified as Basij militia members. Non-local forces from Iraq and Syria were also reportedly involved in the crackdown, indicating a decision to quickly expand repression capacity. Independent verification is still impossible due to communication constraints and security pressures. However, based on reliable information from hospital sources and eyewitnesses, the number of dead in various large cities is described as shocking.