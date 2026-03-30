Over 400,000 KitKat bars vanish mid-route in European heist

A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe . The theft involved 413,793 units of the new chocolate range, weighing around 12 tons. The incident took place during transit between production and distribution locations after leaving Italy for Poland , according to AP. Nestle-owned KitKat confirmed the theft on Saturday and said investigations are underway with local authorities and supply chain partners.

Potential distribution KitKat scannable batch codes help trace The stolen KitKat bars could find their way into unofficial sales channels across Europe. However, each bar has a unique batch code that can be scanned to trace the missing chocolate. If a match is found, instructions will be provided to alert the brand, which will handle the evidence appropriately. KitKat has advised consumers and retailers to be cautious and report any sightings of the stolen chocolate bars.

Brand response KitKat quips thieves 'made a break' Despite the unusual scale of the incident, KitKat maintained a lighthearted tone in its statement. The brand used its famous slogan to make a playful reference to the theft. A spokesperson for KitKat said: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."

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