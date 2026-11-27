Over 8 migrants found dead near Canary Islands, 90 rescued
A tragic scene unfolded near Spain's Canary Islands on Friday, where rescuers found over eight migrants dead on a boat and managed to save 90 others.
Among the survivors was a child, while six seriously injured migrants were taken by helicopter to El Hierro.
This incident has put the spotlight back on Spain's heated immigration debate, with political leaders arguing over how to handle the rising number of arrivals, especially as elections approach.
Emergency declared on El Hierro
With more boats arriving lately, the island of El Hierro has declared an emergency.
Regional leader Fernando Clavijo is urging both Spanish and European Union officials to step in quickly and help manage the situation before local resources are stretched even further.