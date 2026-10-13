Pakistan backs Saudi defense under Mecca Defence Agreement, Khawaja Asif
World
Pakistan is officially stepping in to support Saudi Arabia's defense under the Mecca Defence Agreement.
Announced by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, this move is all about backing a longstanding friendship and helping protect the holy cities of Mecca and Madinah from rising drone and aerial attacks in the region.
Riyadh team coordinates joint military efforts
A special team in Riyadh will now coordinate joint military efforts, with Pakistan sharing tech know-how and intelligence to strengthen Saudi defenses.
This isn't just a two-country deal. It's part of a bigger plan to build stronger security ties across the Gulf and South Asia, aiming for quicker, more unified responses when threats pop up.