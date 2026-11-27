Signed just a few months ago (August 2026), the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement is all about closer military teamwork and sharing intel between these countries.

Islamabad is taking security seriously for this event, even declaring a local holiday and rerouting traffic.

Retired Gen. Nauman Mahmood, now selected as its first secretary-general, will also join.

Even with tensions elsewhere, Pakistan says it's focused on regional peace and keeps working with other countries like Qatar to keep things stable.