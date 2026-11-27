Pakistan hosts Saudi Turkiye talks under Joint Mecca Defense Agreement
Pakistan is bringing together Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for a major defense meeting in Islamabad today, all under the new Joint Mecca Defense Agreement.
The main focus? Tackling security issues in West Asia, especially the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan's top leaders, including Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, will be at the table.
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Signed just a few months ago (August 2026), the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement is all about closer military teamwork and sharing intel between these countries.
Islamabad is taking security seriously for this event, even declaring a local holiday and rerouting traffic.
Retired Gen. Nauman Mahmood, now selected as its first secretary-general, will also join.
Even with tensions elsewhere, Pakistan says it's focused on regional peace and keeps working with other countries like Qatar to keep things stable.