Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey meet in Islamabad over Yemen conflict
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are set to hold a two-day meeting in Islamabad to talk about the ongoing Yemen conflict and Houthi threats.
Top defense and foreign officials from all three countries are working together under the Mecca Pact to come up with joint strategies for regional security.
Group plans Mecca joint defence activation
Pakistan's defense minister, Khawaja Asif, made it clear that any threat to Saudi Arabia is something both Pakistan and Turkey take seriously.
The group is looking to put their Mecca Joint Defence Agreement into action by activating the joint defense agreement, setting standard procedures, and the functioning of the alliance's permanent secretariat in Riyadh, basically aiming for stronger teamwork on security going forward.