Pakistan successfully tests hypersonic Fatah-2 missile with 1,200km range
World
Pakistan just pulled off a successful test of its new hypersonic Fatah-2 extended-range missile.
This advanced missile can travel up to 1,200km and hit targets with high accuracy, making it a big step forward for Pakistan's military capabilities.
Pakistani leaders praise scientists after Fatah-4
The launch was watched by top army officials and the team of scientists behind the project.
After the test, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir all gave a shoutout to the scientists and engineers who made it happen.
This achievement follows closely on Pakistan's recent success with its Fatah-4 cruise missile upgrade.