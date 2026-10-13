Pakistan urges Iran to restrain Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Pakistan is in a tricky spot as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ramp up.
Instead of jumping into military action, the government is urging calm, asking Iran to hold back its Yemeni allies, and making it clear that no direct military response was under discussion at that time.
It's a careful move to keep both Iran and Saudi Arabia on good terms.
Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar pursue diplomacy
Pakistan's leaders are leaning into diplomacy right now.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the United Nations about how important Mecca and Medina are, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been talking nonmilitary options with Iran.
For now, Pakistan's role in the Saudi-led coalition stays limited to a supportive role and reconnaissance, not direct fighting, showing it would rather solve things with dialogue than conflict.