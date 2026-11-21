Pakistani court sentences Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa to death for blasphemy
A Pakistani court has sentenced Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa to death for sharing blasphemous posts on Facebook, along with life in prison, and a hefty fine.
The case, which started eight years ago, highlights just how strict and controversial Pakistan's blasphemy laws can be.
Verdict fuels debate over blasphemy laws
This verdict is sparking debate about how these laws are used in Pakistan.
Legal experts say people are sometimes convicted without solid evidence or due to personal grudges, and even though no one has actually been executed for blasphemy yet, those accused often face serious threats from angry mobs.
The case is a reminder of the risks and heated emotions surrounding these laws.