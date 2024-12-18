Summarize Simplifying... In short Palestinian families are suing the US, alleging it's complicit in human rights abuses in Gaza due to its financial support to Israel.

The lawsuit is centered on the Leahy Law, which bans US funding to foreign military units involved in severe human rights violations.

The case highlights the US's annual $3.8 billion military aid to Israel, with an additional $17.9 billion since the Gaza conflict began in 2023.

The lawsuit was announced on Tuesday

Palestinian families sue US over 'human rights abuses' in Gaza

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:52 am Dec 18, 202409:52 am

What's the story Five Palestinian families from Gaza, the West Bank, and the United States have sued the US State Department. They accuse it of backing Israeli military actions amounting to "human rights abuses" in Gaza. Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit highlights the Department's alleged inaction in enforcing a federal law that prohibits funding to foreign military units engaged in gross human rights violations.

Funding allegations

Lawsuit highlights US funding to Israeli military

The lawsuit revolves around the Leahy Law, a federal rule prohibiting the US government from giving funds to foreign military units involved in gross human rights violations. The plaintiffs contend that the State Department's inaction is especially egregious considering the escalation of Israeli actions since the Gaza War started on October 7, 2023. The war was sparked by a major Hamas attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 and taking over 250 hostages.

Personal testimonies

Plaintiffs detail personal losses, allege US complicity

One of the plaintiffs, a Gaza teacher who goes by the pseudonym Amal Gaza, alleges she has been displaced seven times since the war started and lost 20 family members to Israeli attacks. "My suffering and the unimaginable loss my family has endured would be significantly lessened if the US stopped providing military assistance to Israeli units committing gross violations of human rights," she said.

Aid details

US military assistance to Israel under scrutiny

The lawsuit highlights that the US gives Israel at least $3.8 billion in military assistance every year. Brown University researchers estimate an additional $17.9 billion was given by the Biden administration since the Gaza conflict began. The Biden administration had contemplated halting aid to an Israeli army unit for its violent actions against Palestinians and the elderly Palestinian American's death but decided aid could continue after concluding allegations against Netzah Yehuda Battalion had been "effectively remediated."