Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Russian nuclear chief Kirillov, who they accuse of using banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces.

This comes after over 4,800 cases of chemical weapons use were documented since February 2022.

This comes after over 4,800 cases of chemical weapons use were documented since February 2022.

The incident has heightened tensions between the two nations, with a Russian investigation into the assassination currently underway.

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov headed Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Forces

Ukraine claims responsibility for assassination of Russian nuclear chief

By Snehil Singh 04:30 pm Dec 17, 202404:30 pm

What's the story The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Forces. The incident took place in Moscow when an explosive device hidden in a scooter exploded outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt. The blast killed Kirillov and his assistant.

Charges background

Assassination follows chemical weapons charges against Kirillov

Notably, the assassination comes a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov in absentia for allegedly using banned chemical weapons while Russia was waging war on Ukraine. The SBU had accused him of directing the use of these banned weapons against Ukrainian forces. They claimed to have documented over 4,800 cases of chemical weapons use since February 2022, particularly K-1 combat grenades.

Investigation underway

Russian investigators probe into Kirillov's assassination

In the wake of the incident, Russian investigators have launched a probe into the deaths. Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, confirmed that "investigators, forensic experts, and operational services are working at the scene." She added that "investigative and search activities are being carried out to establish all the circumstances around this crime." The crime scene displayed extensive damage to the building entrance with two bodies lying on blood-stained snow.

Accusations

Ukraine labels Kirillov as 'war criminal'

A source told Reuters that Kyiv viewed Kirillov as a war criminal and an "absolutely legitimate target," accusing him of ordering the use of prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. This accusation comes despite Russia denying these claims. The incident has further escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both nations accusing each other of various acts of aggression.