Russia: Gunmen attack churches, synagogues, 15 cops, priest killed

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:39 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story In a coordinated assault on Sunday, armed assailants targeted places of worship and police posts in two cities of Russia's southernmost Dagestan province. The attack resulted in the death of at least 15 police officers, an Orthodox priest, and an unspecified number of civilians. Sergey Melikov, the head of the Dagestan Republic, confirmed that six "militants" were also killed during these attacks.

The attacks took place in the predominantly Muslim region of the North Caucasus, specifically in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala. Video footage from the scene showed large flames and smoke billowing out of a synagogue in Derbent. In Makhachkala, unidentified individuals clad in black were filmed shooting at a police car. The National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) stated that "armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, two synagogues and police officers" across both cities.

In the wake of these deadly shootings, Dagestan has declared three days of mourning with state flags lowered to half-staff. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the victims. Among those killed was Father Nikolay, a priest from Derbent whose throat was slit during an attack on a church. The exact number of victims remains unclear as reports from local authorities vary, with Melikov suggesting possible foreign involvement and mentioning "sleeper cells."

The assailants also targeted two synagogues in Dagestan, one each in Derbent and Makhachkala. The Russian Jewish Congress (RJC) reported that gunmen stormed the synagogue in Derbent after evening prayer, setting the building on fire with Molotov cocktails. A police traffic post in Makhachkala was also attacked, resulting in the death of Mavludin Khidirnabiev, head of the "Dagestan Lights" police department. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were no worshippers present at the synagogues during the attacks.

The identities of the attackers are still being established. The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan has initiated a terror investigation into these attacks. While some local Russian officials have pointed fingers at Ukraine, no evidence has been provided to support this claim. Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin warned against attributing every terrorist attack to "the machinations of Ukraine and NATO," stating that it could lead to "big problems" for Russia.