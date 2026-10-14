Paris police shove knight-costumed protester amid students demanding education reform
World
A protester dressed as a knight was shoved by Paris police during a student demonstration on Wednesday.
Students are calling for better resources and major changes to France's education system, using creative costumes like the knight's armor to get their message across and grab attention.
Student activism spreads across France
This protest in Paris is part of a bigger wave of student activism spreading across France.
Young people are getting more vocal about their dissatisfaction with the current system and want real policy changes.
The knight-costumed protester highlights just how determined this generation is in pushing for change.