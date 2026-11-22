Paris protest ends in clashes after police used tear gas
What started as a lively, music-filled protest in Paris on Tuesday night quickly turned tense when riot police charged the crowd and used tear gas to break things up.
The demonstration, which began peacefully in a central square, ended with clashes that left several people injured, another sign of how heated protests have become across France lately.
Tens of thousands protest rising costs
Tens of thousands showed up to call out rising living costs, the state of public services, and political gridlock ahead of next year's presidential election.
This protest is part of a bigger wave, with more people demanding reform.