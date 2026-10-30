Paris suburbs shooter admitted targeting Muslim, African or North African
A tragic shooting in the Paris suburbs made headlines after the suspect admitted he chose his victims based on their "Muslim, African or North African" appearance.
The attack on October 23 left a young martial artist dead and seven others hurt, including a child.
Prosecutors say the accused, Kevin T, 39, specifically picked neighborhoods he saw as a "hotbed for Islamists."
Kevin T faces terrorism-linked charges
Kevin T has been charged with murder and attempted murder linked to terrorism.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack "racist terrorist attack," sparking anti-racism protests across France.
Police found weapons or weapon components and controversial books at Kevin's home, including both religious texts and Hitler's Mein Kampf.
While he confessed to making far-right stickers, Kevin denies being part of any political group or having terrorist motives.
The case is fueling heated debate as France heads into its presidential elections.